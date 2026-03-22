ECI mandates assured voter facilities, assistance at polling stations

In a move aimed at ensuring a smoother, more inclusive voting experience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a comprehensive set of measures to equip all polling stations with assured facilities and enhanced voter assistance for the upcoming assembly elections.

The poll body had earlier, on 15 March, unveiled the election schedule for the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six other states.

In its latest directive, the commission has instructed chief electoral officers (CEOs) across these regions to ensure that all 2,18,807 polling stations are equipped with assured minimum facilities (AMFs) and adequate voter support on polling day.

These AMFs include essential amenities such as clean drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water supply, proper lighting, and ramps with appropriate gradients to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities. Polling stations will also feature standardised voting compartments and clear signage to guide voters efficiently.