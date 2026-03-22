ECI mandates assured voter facilities, assistance at polling stations
Poll body earlier announced assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with six bypolls
In a move aimed at ensuring a smoother, more inclusive voting experience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a comprehensive set of measures to equip all polling stations with assured facilities and enhanced voter assistance for the upcoming assembly elections.
The poll body had earlier, on 15 March, unveiled the election schedule for the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six other states.
In its latest directive, the commission has instructed chief electoral officers (CEOs) across these regions to ensure that all 2,18,807 polling stations are equipped with assured minimum facilities (AMFs) and adequate voter support on polling day.
These AMFs include essential amenities such as clean drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water supply, proper lighting, and ramps with appropriate gradients to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities. Polling stations will also feature standardised voting compartments and clear signage to guide voters efficiently.
To further ease the voting process, the ECI has directed that benches be placed at regular intervals in queues, allowing voters — especially the elderly and differently-abled — to sit while waiting their turn.
In a bid to strengthen voter awareness, the commission has mandated the display of four uniform voter facilitation posters (VFPs) at every polling station. These will carry crucial information including polling station details, the list of candidates, voting procedures, approved identity documents, and key do’s and don’ts.
Additionally, voter assistance booths (VABs) will be set up at each polling location. Staffed by booth level officers (BLOs) and other officials, these booths will help voters locate their polling booth and serial number in the electoral roll. Prominent signage will ensure that these help desks are easily visible and accessible.
In a notable step to enhance convenience, the commission has also introduced a mobile phone deposit facility outside polling station entrances. Voters will be able to deposit their switched-off phones with designated volunteers before entering and collect them after casting their vote.
Reaffirming its commitment to a seamless electoral process, the ECI emphasised that the provision of these facilities is mandatory and will be closely monitored. Field officials have been directed to complete all necessary arrangements well in advance, ensuring that every voter experiences a safe, accessible and orderly polling environment.
With IANS inputs
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