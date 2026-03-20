EC transfers in poll-bound West Bengal won’t change outcome: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India, alleging that its actions in poll-bound West Bengal amount to “gerrymandering” but will ultimately have no impact on the election outcome.

Expressing strong confidence in the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, Abdullah asserted that the party would return to power with a decisive mandate. “No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day, Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority,” he wrote in a post on X.

Weighing in on the large-scale administrative reshuffle ordered by the poll panel, Abdullah criticised what he described as a pattern in opposition-ruled states. “These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states, especially in West Bengal, but that’s no surprise,” he said, suggesting a political bias in the exercise.