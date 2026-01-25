EC uploads names on ‘logical discrepancies’ list after SC order

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday evening uploaded the names of individuals on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) “logical discrepancies” list on its website, following a Supreme Court directive, a poll panel official said.

District electoral officers will now download the list and display it at panchayat bhavans and block offices, as instructed by the apex court.

The Supreme Court had on 19 January ordered the EC to publish the names of voters on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas, and ward offices in West Bengal by Saturday. The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the list.