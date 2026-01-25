EC uploads names on ‘logical discrepancies’ list after SC order
District electoral officers will now download the list and display it at panchayat bhavans and block offices, as instructed by apex court
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday evening uploaded the names of individuals on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) “logical discrepancies” list on its website, following a Supreme Court directive, a poll panel official said.
The Supreme Court had on 19 January ordered the EC to publish the names of voters on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas, and ward offices in West Bengal by Saturday. The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the list.
“The lists of unmapped voters and those with logical discrepancies are on our website,” the official told PTI.
Logical discrepancies arise from progeny linking with the 2002 voter list, including cases where a parent’s name does not match or the age difference between a voter and their parent is less than 15 years or more than 50 years.
The EC had faced uncertainty over compliance, as booth level officers had not received the required software until late Friday night, a well-placed source said.
