Congress alleges systematic voter disenfranchisement through SIR in Gujarat

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a large-scale and deliberate manipulation of electoral rolls in Gujarat under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that the process has been used to undermine the constitutional principle of universal suffrage.

The allegations follow claims by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, that voter suppression has become an organised strategy rather than an administrative irregularity. According to the Congress, what is being presented as a routine revision of electoral rolls is, in reality, a carefully planned exercise designed to remove specific voters from the system.

Under the SIR process, the Election Commission released a draft electoral list and invited objections, setting 18 January as the deadline. While only a limited number of objections were recorded initially, the Congress alleges that millions of objections were filed in the final days, raising serious questions about their authenticity and intent.

Many of these objections, reportedly submitted using Form 7, are said to target particular communities, regions, and polling booths perceived to be unfavourable to the BJP.

The party has further alleged that thousands of objections were filed under the same individual’s name, often with mismatched signatures, in clear violation of established rules. Despite these irregularities, the Election Commission is accused of remaining passive and failing to act as an impartial regulator.

Congress leaders claim that repeated requests for detailed information about the objections have gone unanswered, reinforcing suspicions that the process lacks transparency.

They argue that this silence reflects a deeper institutional failure, with the Election Commission accused of abandoning its independence and accountability.