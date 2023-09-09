Election dept to set up 278 polling stations for Kargil hill council polls

A total of 278 polling stations will be set up for the upcoming Ladakh hill council elections, the majority of seats for which are either sensitive or hypersensitive, a senior government official said on Saturday.

The election to the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil will be held on October 4. The votes will be counted on October 8, according to a fresh notification issued by the election department.

"A total 278 polling stations will be set up across all 26 constituencies for the 4 October election. Of these, 114 are hypersensitive, 99 sensitive and 65 normal," deputy commissioner (Kargil) Shrikant Suse, flanked by senior superintendent of police Anayat Ali Chowdhary, told reporters.

He said the polling stations were categorised jointly by the civil and the police authorities and security and polling personnel will be deployed accordingly.

After a rap from the Supreme Court, the Ladakh election department rescheduled the local body elections in Kargil from 10 September to 4 October. It also reserved the 'plough' symbol for the National Conference.