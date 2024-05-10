Electoral bonds: Yet again, SBI refuses to disclose details under RTI Act

The State Bank of India (SBI) has yet again refused to disclose information on electoral bonds under the RTI Act. The SBI was responsible for issuing and encashing the bonds.

In February, the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bonds scheme, which had allowed both individuals and companies to donate money to political parties anonymously, and called it unconstitutional on the grounds that it violated the people’s right to know who was funding political parties. The BJP-led Union government had notified the scheme on 2 January 2018.

Citing the Supreme Court verdict, director of the NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Venkatesh Nayak had sought a copy of all internal guidelines issued by SBI's corporate centre to authorised branches under the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 to ascertain the genuineness of every electoral bond instrument encashed by eligible political parties and a copy of all other internal guidelines issued by the corporate centre to authorised branches with regard to the sale and encashment of the bonds.

However, SBI again cited section 8.1(d) of the RTI Act to deny the information. “The internal guidelines were strictly meant for the dealing staff and are the information of commercial confidence and intellectual property of the bank.”

The bank said the internal guidelines for the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 issued to the authorised branches from time to time with regard to the sale and encashment of the bonds are meant for internal circulation only. “Hence, denied under Section 8.1(d) of the RTI Act.”