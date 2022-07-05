Elgar case accused activists observe day-long fast in prison on 1st death anniversary of co-accused Stan Swamy

Eleven activists accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case are observing a day-long fast on Tuesday at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai in protest against the death of co-accused Jesuit priest Stan Swamy on July 5 last year.

The protesting activists alleged that the death of Father Stan Swamy (83) was "brutal assassination by the prison administration, the NIA, and the government."

Swamy's co-accused and activist Sudhir Dhawale, in a letter written to the Taloja prison superintendent and the case lawyers, claimed there has been no change in the jail condition, including a general lack of apathy among the prison administration and lack of medical facilities, which were among the several causes that led to Swamy's death.

"A year ago, this day, the state had Father Stan Swamy killed," the letter alleged, adding the situation continues to be the same in jail.

The prison authorities continue to handle the premise with same brazenness and prisoners continue to face their wrath," the letter said.

Apart from Dhawale, those observing the fast are activists Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Vernon Gonsalves, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha.