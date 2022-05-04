Elgar case: HC dismisses plea of Varavara Rao & 2 other accused seeking default bail

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Varavara Rao and two other activists, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking a review of an earlier order of the HC which refused them default bail.

The high court said it finds it difficult to hold there was any factual error in its earlier judgement and requires a review.

"No case for review is made out," a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar said.

The HC rejected the petition filed by the three accused - Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves - challenging a previous order of the high court that refused to grant them default bail in the case.