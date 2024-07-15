Elgar Parishad case: SC refuses to grant interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap

The Supreme Court on Monday, 15 July refused to grant interim bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar also adjourned the hearing on the main bail plea of the activist.

"We are not inclined to give interim bail", Justice Subdresh said.

Jagtap has moved the apex court challenging the 17 October, 2022 order of the high court that refused to grant her bail, saying the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) case against her was "prima facie true" and that she was part of a "larger conspiracy" hatched by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

The high court had said Jagtap was an active member of the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) group, which during its stage play at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on 31 December, 2017 gave not only "aggressive, but highly provocative slogans".