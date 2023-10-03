Elon Musk, his X platform face fresh lawsuits in US

Elon Musk and his social media platform X have been slapped with fresh lawsuits, as a 22-year-old college graduate sued the tech billionaire “due to the astonishingly reckless conduct of the wealthiest man on the planet.”

The lawsuit alleged that Musk defamed Benjamin Brody by saying he “participated in a violent street brawl on behalf of a neo-Nazi extremist group”.

Musk also falsely stated that Brody’s alleged participation in the extremist brawl meant the incident was probably a “false flag” operation to deceive the American public, the lawsuit read.

“Two weeks after Musk’s statements, it was apparent to Ben that his reputation had been catastrophically damaged and that a huge number of people believed he was either a neo-Nazi or a provocateur involved in a deceptive “psyop” to commit political terrorism,” the lawsuit alleged.