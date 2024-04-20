Elon Musk says India visit delayed due to Tesla obligations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said his visit to India has been delayed owing to the company's "heavy obligations".

Musk, who was supposed to be visiting India in the fourth week of April, in a post on X said, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting this year".

Earlier this month, Musk had confirmed his proposed visit to India, saying he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also likely to announce the company's investment plans in the country, according to sources.

The visit had raised questions about why the tech mogul was coming to India in the middle of a volatile general election. Many saw his meeting with the prime minister and rumours of an announcement that his companies were to enter India as a way to boost the image of a beleaguered government struggling against several embarrassing revelations in recent months.

Musk, who has described the launch of Tesla electric vehicles in India as a "natural progression", was reportedly going to be accompanied by other company executives during the visit, expected in the week of 22 April, a source had said.

The announcement of his visit came weeks after the government announced a new electric vehicle policy under which import duty concessions would be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of $500 million, a move aimed at attracting major global players like Tesla.