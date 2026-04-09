Encroachers on public land barred from contesting Panchayati Raj polls in Himachal Pradesh

Individuals who have encroached on government or ‘shamlat’ land will not be allowed to contest Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh, a state official said on Thursday.

‘Shamlat’ refers to village common land used by the community.

The decision aims to ensure that candidates with a “clean and honest image” are elected to local bodies, the official said.

Disqualification criteria

The move is in line with provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, which disqualify individuals if they or their family members have encroached on land belonging to the government, municipality, panchayat or cooperative bodies.

Under Section 122 of the Act, such disqualification remains in force for six years or until the encroachment is removed.