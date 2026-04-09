Encroachers on public land barred from contesting Panchayati Raj polls in Himachal Pradesh
State mandates clearance before nominations; stricter scrutiny ahead of 31 May polls
Individuals who have encroached on government or ‘shamlat’ land will not be allowed to contest Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh, a state official said on Thursday.
‘Shamlat’ refers to village common land used by the community.
The decision aims to ensure that candidates with a “clean and honest image” are elected to local bodies, the official said.
Disqualification criteria
The move is in line with provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, which disqualify individuals if they or their family members have encroached on land belonging to the government, municipality, panchayat or cooperative bodies.
Under Section 122 of the Act, such disqualification remains in force for six years or until the encroachment is removed.
The state has also barred individuals charge-sheeted in cases related to ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin) trafficking from contesting PRI polls.
Mandatory verification
Officials said the government has begun compiling records of such individuals ahead of the elections scheduled for 31 May.
The Panchayati Raj Department has made it mandatory for candidates to obtain a no-objection certificate before filing nomination papers.
The State Election Commission has directed district election officers and returning officers to carry out strict scrutiny of nominations to enforce the provisions.
The measures are part of efforts by the state government to tighten eligibility norms for local body elections and ensure greater accountability in grassroots governance.
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