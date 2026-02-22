SIR shrinks voter base in 9 states, 3 UTs; Gujarat hit hardest

A sweeping Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has resulted in the deletion of over 1.70 crore voters across nine states and three Union Territories, markedly reducing the electorate ahead of upcoming polls, according to official data from the Election Commission.

The revised rolls have been released in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Goa, along with the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Among the states, Gujarat witnessed the sharpest contraction in its electorate. As many as 68.1 lakh names were deleted, reducing the voter base from 5.08 crore to 4.4 crore — a decline of 13.4 per cent. Madhya Pradesh recorded the second-highest deletions, with 34.2 lakh electors removed, bringing its total from 5.7 crore down to 5.3 crore.

In Rajasthan, 31.3 lakh names were struck off the rolls, narrowing the electorate from 5.4 crore to 5.1 crore. Chhattisgarh saw a drop of 24.9 lakh voters. Further south, Kerala’s rolls shrank by 8.9 lakh, while Goa recorded a comparatively modest reduction of 1.2 lakh electors.