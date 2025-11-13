ED arrests Jaypee Group chief Manoj Gaur in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday apprehended Manoj Gaur, managing director of Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), in a high-profile money laundering case, accused of allegedly diverting funds entrusted by eager homebuyers awaiting their dream apartments, sources said.

The ED had earlier conducted searches in May at 15 locations tied to Gaur’s real estate companies, including Jaypee Infratech, Jayprakash Associates Limited (JAL), and their associated entities.

During the raids across Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, and Ghaziabad, officials seized Rs 1.7 crore in cash, financial records, digital data, and property documents registered under promoters, their family members, and group firms.