ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore in Anil Ambani-linked probe

This follows an earlier round of attachments worth Rs 7,500 crore issued by the agency in the same case.

Officials said the provisional attachment order seeks to secure assets suspected to be linked to alleged financial irregularities involving group entities. The ED is examining transactions, borrowings and fund movements as part of its broader probe.

Further details on the nature and location of the newly attached assets are expected to be disclosed after the agency files its report before the adjudicating authority.

With IANS inputs