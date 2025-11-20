ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore in Anil Ambani-linked probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a new tranche of assets valued at more than Rs 1,400 crore in connection with its money laundering investigation involving Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and several of his companies, according to official sources.
The latest action, carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covers properties located across multiple states.
This follows an earlier round of attachments worth Rs 7,500 crore issued by the agency in the same case.
Officials said the provisional attachment order seeks to secure assets suspected to be linked to alleged financial irregularities involving group entities. The ED is examining transactions, borrowings and fund movements as part of its broader probe.
Further details on the nature and location of the newly attached assets are expected to be disclosed after the agency files its report before the adjudicating authority.
With IANS inputs