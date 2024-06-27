ED identifies 1,000 rice and wheat mills in Bengal ration distribution case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who are probing the ration distribution case in West Bengal, have prepared a list of around 1,000 rice and wheat mills which were directly or indirectly involved in the scam.

Sources said the list was prepared based on their links with those already arrested and currently in judicial custody for their involvement in the alleged scam, including the former West Bengal food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick.

Sources said that in the scam, a major portion of the good items procured for distribution under the fair-price system was sent to these rice and wheat mills, who were subsequently responsible for selling them at premium prices in the open markets or corporate entities engaged in the marketing of packaged rice or packaged wheat.

ED officials said that in due course owners of some of these rice and wheat mills will be questioned for authentication of the documents already seized on this count by the investigating officials.