ED searches nine Hyderabad locations linked to alleged drug trafficker Neetu Bai
Agency examines suspected proceeds from cannabis sales and possible investments in properties under money-laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched nine premises in Hyderabad linked to Neetu Bai, an alleged cannabis trafficking kingpin popularly known as the “Ganja Queen”.
The searches are part of a money-laundering investigation stemming from cases registered against Bai and her associates by the Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement and the state Prohibition and Excise Department.
The action forms part of the ED’s nationwide enforcement drive against narcotics-related money laundering under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.
Bai has been declared absconding in several cases registered by the Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station of EAGLE and the Excise Department.
According to sources, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on FIRs filed by EAGLE. Investigators are examining the alleged proceeds generated from cannabis sales and how the money was subsequently handled.
The agency is scrutinising financial transactions, bank accounts, property documents and other records to trace the suspected proceeds of crime.
It is also investigating whether money from the alleged drug trade was invested in immovable properties or other assets held in the names of Bai’s family members and associates.
Bai and her network are suspected of earning crores of rupees from the illegal trade and allegedly routing a substantial part of the proceeds through hawala channels.
Her residence in Lodha Basti at Nanakramguda is suspected of serving as the base for a family-run retail cannabis operation. Her husband, Munna Singh, sons Gautam and Govind, and daughter allegedly assisted in packaging and selling the contraband.
EAGLE officials had previously found several alleged customers, including software engineers, purchasing cannabis from the premises. Bai was consequently named as an accused in multiple FIRs but remained untraceable.
In 2024, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided her residence and reportedly seized 20 kilograms of cannabis and Rs 20 lakh in cash.
The ED is expected to release further details about the investigation after completing the searches.
With IANS inputs