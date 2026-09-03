ED searches nine Hyderabad locations linked to alleged drug trafficker Neetu Bai

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched nine premises in Hyderabad linked to Neetu Bai, an alleged cannabis trafficking kingpin popularly known as the “Ganja Queen”.

The searches are part of a money-laundering investigation stemming from cases registered against Bai and her associates by the Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement and the state Prohibition and Excise Department.

The action forms part of the ED’s nationwide enforcement drive against narcotics-related money laundering under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.

Bai has been declared absconding in several cases registered by the Cyberabad Narcotics Police Station of EAGLE and the Excise Department.

According to sources, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on FIRs filed by EAGLE. Investigators are examining the alleged proceeds generated from cannabis sales and how the money was subsequently handled.

The agency is scrutinising financial transactions, bank accounts, property documents and other records to trace the suspected proceeds of crime.