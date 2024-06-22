Enforcing law against paper leak mere whitewash: Cong chief Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday termed the enforcement of the anti-paper leak law a "whitewash" and asserted that the BJP cannot evade its responsibility in "promoting corruption and education mafia".

The Centre on Friday night operationalised the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', the Congress president claimed that 70 question papers were leaked in the last seven years and sought to know why the BJP has taken no action so far.

"No matter how much effort BJP makes in the NEET scam, it cannot escape its responsibility in promoting fraud, corruption and education mafia," Kharge said.

He said the law against paper leaks got the President's assent on February 13 this year but was notified only on Friday night.

"When the education minister was asked about it in the press conference, he had said the law was notified... Why did the Education Minister of the Modi Government lie that the law has been notified when the Ministry of Law and Justice had yet to frame the rules?" Kharge asked.

He said the Union education minister first denied the paper leak and after arrests were made in Gujarat, Bihar, and Haryana, he said the exam will not be cancelled since papers were leaked locally in some places.