Bihar Police obtain NEET reference question papers, plan to tally with seized documents

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, which is probing the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, on Saturday, claimed to have obtained reference question papers of the test conducted by NTA and planned to compare these with documents recovered from a flat in Patna during a search operation last month.

The EOU is also exploring the "possibility of conducting narco analysis and brain mapping tests" of some arrested accused in the case, state police sources said.

They also indicated that the Enforcement Directorate might investigate the money laundering aspect of the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination -the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency in May.

"We had requested the NTA for the reference question papers after we began the probe last month. Finally, they did the needful. We will tally these papers with partially burnt papers seized from a Patna flat last month. This exercise is likely to be done before a forensic examination of such documents," an EOU source said.

Top officials of the EOU are likely to visit Delhi on Saturday to "discuss certain aspects pertaining to the ongoing probe with the senior officials of the Union Education Ministry and other concerned wings", he said.