SC issues notice on plea seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 counselling

The matter will be taken up for hearing on 8 July.

In the past, the Supreme Court has reiterated that it would not pass any interim direction to stay the admission counselling process to medical programmes under the NEET examination amid the allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities.

The plea filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava referred to the 2015 judgment where the apex court had cancelled the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) on the ground of mass cheating and multiple irregularities and had directed CBSE to conduct a re-test within four weeks.

It said, “The petitioners are seeking similar kind indulgence of this Hon’ble Court in the instant case too as the allegations levelled on the similar NEET-UG 2024 are much graver and more serious as compared to the AIPMT-2015.”

Further, the plea added that it would be in the interest of justice, equity and fairness and also in the interest of the future of about 24 lakh young students, to cancel the NEET-UG exam forthwith, stay counselling cum seat allotment process which is likely to commence from 6 July and re-conduct it.

The writ petition filed before the apex court said that the NEET-UG 2024 examination deserves to be cancelled in view of the statements recorded by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, wherein, the accused persons categorically stated that the question paper was leaked and was provided to few candidates a day before the actual examination date and the leaked question paper was identical to the NEET-UG 2024 question paper actually provided to them.