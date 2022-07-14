ENG v IND, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli returns as India win toss, elect to bowl first against unchanged England

Sharma further acknowledged the presence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as well as the wicketkeeping skills of Rishabh Pant playing a part in the victory in the first ODI. "They are proper bowlers, no matter what the format is. Gives us a different dimension and can bowl in any phase of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad."



"I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, the ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He (Pant) did take some really good catches. They were very important for us."



England skipper Jos Buttler said they are unchanged from the crushing loss in the first ODI and hoped for his batters to survive the early phase of the match. "Seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on, if we can survive that, we should be fine."



"I think we've got to move on and just think it (the first ODI loss) as one of those off-days. We always think that batting is our main strength and one game isn't going to change it."