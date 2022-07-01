ENG v IND, 5th Test: Back each other, execute what we are capable of, says Shreyas Iyer

India batter Shreyas Iyer spelt out the mantra of his side in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, saying that people in the team are backing each other and are focusing on executing plans which they are capable of. Friday's Test at Edgbaston is also the first time Iyer will be playing a Test match in England.



"The mindset of every player has been good; we are leading the point-table but it's good we finish on a good note. We must be super-aggressive and play as if we have nothing to lose. Back each other and execute what we are capable of," said Iyer in a pre-match chat with former head coach Ravi Shastri for broadcasters Sky Sports.