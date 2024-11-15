Ensure level playing field in campaign: Congress to ECI after Rahul's chopper delay

The Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the alleged grounding of party leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in poll-bound Jharkhand and sought its urgent intervention in ensuring a level playing field in poll campaigning.

In a letter to the ECI, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's chopper was not allowed to take off owing to restrictions, leading to his public meetings getting either delayed or cancelled.

AICC general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of denying the Congress a level playing field in elections.

"There should be a level-playing field in campaigning. The PM's campaign cannot take precedence over that of all others. Today Rahul Gandhi got delayed in Jharkhand on this account," Ramesh said in a post on X.

In his complaint to the chief election commissioner, Ramesh sought his urgent intervention, saying a level playing field should be maintained. He said Gandhi was in Jharkhand for an election rally of the Congress and had secured all the requisite permissions for travelling across the state and attending all the pre-scheduled poll events.