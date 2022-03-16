Entire Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb: Mann ahead of swearing-in

Ahead of being sworn-in as Punjab chief minister on Wednesday, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said the entire state will be taking oath to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

All arrangements are in place for the swearing-in ceremony of Mann at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Mann in a tweet in Punjabi said, The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today. To fulfil the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar), the whole Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters in large numbers from several places of the state started reaching Khatkar Kalan Wednesday morning to attend the oath-taking ceremony.