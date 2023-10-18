Ethics panel to hear BJP MP’s complaint against Mahua Moitra on October 26

The Lok Sabha ethics committee has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anand Dehadrai for a hearing on October 26 in connection with their 'cash for query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

This comes a day after Dubey's complaint against Moitra was referred to the ethics committee of Parliament.

Dubey has alleged that Moitra “took bribes to ask questions” in Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the BJP MP accused the Trinamool leader of breach of parliamentary privilege, contempt of the House and criminal conspiracy.

In the letter, Dubey urged Birla to constitute an "enquiry committee" to look into the charges against her. The BJP MP also alleged that Mahua Moitra shared her Lok Sabha website login access with the businessman in question. Dubey claimed that he had received a letter from Dehadrai, who has reportedly shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes" allegedly exchanged between Moitra and the business tycoon about her asking questions in Parliament.