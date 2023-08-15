'Ethnic violence in Manipur deeply hurt Mizo society': Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said that the violent ethnic conflict in Manipur which has deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society has also caused intense pain to the entire nation.

The Chief Minister said this after hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day's function here at the Assam Rifles ground.

He said that since May 3, a series of unfortunate and deplorable incidents in Manipur have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society.

Since the very start of the political and ethnic turmoil in Manipur, the Mizoram government has kept a close watch and has taken a number of steps for the safety and security of Mizos who were stuck in Imphal, particularly students of various disciplines, Zoramthanga said.