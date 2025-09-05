Europe stockpiling Indian diesel as refined Russian fuel ban looms

As the European Union prepares to implement a ban on petroleum products refined from Russian crude starting January 2026, India’s diesel exports to Europe have risen to an 11-month high in August, according to vessel tracking data.

The Indian Express has reported that Industry experts expect Indian petroleum exports — particularly diesel — to remain strong in the months ahead, as European countries look to stockpile fuel and guard against potential supply disruptions.

The rise in Indian diesel exports comes amid increased criticism from the US and some Western nations over India's imports of discounted Russian oil and thereby helping finance Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. These critics allege that India is re-exporting refined products made from Russian crude — mainly to Europe — despite the continent’s embargo on Russian oil and petroleum products.

India has rejected these accusations, stating that there is no illegality in importing Russian oil and exporting refined products. Officials have added that countries objecting to this practice are free to stop buying fuel from India.

India exported approximately 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel to Europe in August, marking a 63 per cent jump from July and a 103 per cent rise compared to August last year, according to preliminary tanker data from Kpler, a global real-time data and analytics firm.

Notably, all of these exports came from Reliance Industries (RIL), India’s largest private-sector refiner and fuel exporter. Total petroleum product exports from India to Europe in August reached nearly 399,000 bpd, up 41 per cent from the previous month.

One factor contributing to the surge is the advancement of scheduled maintenance at Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands. Originally planned for 2026, the shutdown has been brought forward, likely to avoid coinciding with the EU’s 2026 sanctions. While it remains unclear how the ban will be enforced — especially given the complexities of global crude sourcing — there are concerns that Europe could lose supply links with countries like India, China, and Turkey.