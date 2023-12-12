Even at 83, Papa’s first fight is for people: Supriya Sule's b'day greeting for Sharad Pawar

Thousands greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on his 83rd birthday on Tuesday, but the best message was from his daughter Supriya Sule-Pawar.

The NCP Working President, Supriya Sule-Pawar penned a brief but loving tribute to her 'Baba' (Papa), by saying that even at 83, his “first fight is in the public interest”.

“Dear Dad, today is your birthday. In fact, it’s a birthday just for us, for you it is like any other day… You are the peoples’ comrade and they are your allies…” gushed Sule.

She said that Pawar is completing 83 years of age today (12 December) with the blessings and adulation of the masses, and the invaluable support of his medical team.

“This is indeed a matter of great joy and we are all sincerely grateful to them all… Even yesterday (December 11), you took to the streets for the Nashik onion farmer's issue. I am also putting in my full strength to tackle issues of public concern here in Parliament,” Sule said.

The Baramati MP added how several people asked whether she would be going to Nagpur on Tuesday for the NCP’s Sangharsh Yatra, but adhering to Pawar’s own advice, she would raise the issues of her constituency and people of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha.