Even ministers’ dogs get better facilities: Dipke on condition of govt schools

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse, alleging that government schools across the state remain in a “pitiable” condition and lack basic facilities needed to ensure students’ safety and dignity.

Dipke, whose organisation launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ (Improve Government Schools) campaign last week, visited a Zilla Parishad school at Ujani village in Latur district’s Ausa tehsil to assess the facilities available to students.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Dipke said elected representatives and ministers should be held accountable for the condition of government schools, which he claimed continue to struggle with inadequate classrooms, benches, toilets and safe roads.

“It is a question of students’ lives. When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them?” he asked.

Taking aim at the political establishment, Dipke said, “People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this.”

He urged voters to make education a priority when questioning political leaders seeking their support.

“People should tell the leaders coming to their village, irrespective of political parties, to work for education. Tell them not to come for votes at our doorstep till they work for education,” he said.

Dipke also called for public mobilisation around government schools, saying political identities and community issues often bring people onto the streets, but similar collective action was needed to improve schools.

“For politics, we come out of our homes with flags of caste and community. Similarly, we should come out for the schools of our children,” he said.