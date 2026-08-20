Even ministers’ dogs get better facilities: Dipke on condition of govt schools
Dipke says ministers and elected representatives must answer for poor school infrastructure and unsafe access
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse, alleging that government schools across the state remain in a “pitiable” condition and lack basic facilities needed to ensure students’ safety and dignity.
Dipke, whose organisation launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ (Improve Government Schools) campaign last week, visited a Zilla Parishad school at Ujani village in Latur district’s Ausa tehsil to assess the facilities available to students.
Speaking to reporters after the visit, Dipke said elected representatives and ministers should be held accountable for the condition of government schools, which he claimed continue to struggle with inadequate classrooms, benches, toilets and safe roads.
“It is a question of students’ lives. When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them?” he asked.
Taking aim at the political establishment, Dipke said, “People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this.”
He urged voters to make education a priority when questioning political leaders seeking their support.
“People should tell the leaders coming to their village, irrespective of political parties, to work for education. Tell them not to come for votes at our doorstep till they work for education,” he said.
Dipke also called for public mobilisation around government schools, saying political identities and community issues often bring people onto the streets, but similar collective action was needed to improve schools.
“For politics, we come out of our homes with flags of caste and community. Similarly, we should come out for the schools of our children,” he said.
‘Religion will not go anywhere, but children’s future can suffer’
Dipke also criticised political parties for repeatedly invoking religious issues while, according to him, neglecting the everyday problems confronting children.
“These people keep saying that religion is in danger. The religion did not end in so many years, and it is coming to an end in your tenure? The religion will not go anywhere, but the future of kids can get affected,” he said.
He said ministers and MLAs should send their own children to government schools to understand the challenges faced by students and families who depend on the public education system.
Asked whether Bhuse should continue as school education minister, Dipke said the condition of schools itself justified his demand for a change.
“The condition of schools makes me feel that the education minister should not continue in the post,” he said, adding that ministers and elected representatives should send their children to government schools if they genuinely wanted to understand the urgency of improving them.
‘What has government achieved in 10 years?’
Dipke accused the ruling dispensation of failing to make substantial improvements despite being in power for several years.
“Students are still studying in schools with leaking tin roofs and without adequate benches. If these basic problems could not be resolved in 10 years, the government must explain what it has achieved,” he said.
He said the CJP would continue inspecting schools with local residents and raise issues directly with the government.
Among the concerns highlighted by the group are the lack of safe transport for students who have to walk several kilometres to reach school. Dipke said the government must ensure safe access to education, particularly in rural areas.
Referring to reports of children allegedly dying from snakebites in schools, he said such incidents reflected the failure of authorities to provide safe school environments.
During the CJP’s inspection, he alleged that accumulated scrap and garbage behind the school premises had created conditions conducive to snakes and other hazards.
Dipke claimed that some of the organisation’s inspections had already prompted authorities to initiate work at schools where shortcomings were highlighted.
‘People have begun finding their voice’
Dipke stressed the importance of public participation in strengthening democracy and said more community-based movements were needed to hold governments accountable.
“People have begun finding their voice again. More organisations and movements should emerge in a democracy. The more people come forward and speak, the stronger our democracy will become,” he said.
He also pointed to the growing political influence of younger voters, saying Gen Z would constitute a significant electoral force by the 2029 elections.
Political parties, he said, would have to address the concerns of young people and pay attention to the needs of children currently studying in government schools.
Dipke warned that widespread protests could emerge across villages if authorities failed to improve public schools.
Raises questions over NEET paper leak probe
Dipke also commented on the CBI investigation into the NEET paper leak case in Latur, alleging that the probe appeared to be concentrating on lower-level accused while bigger players were being shielded.
“It is difficult to believe that such a case could have taken place without the involvement of senior officials in the system. Merely arresting a few lower-level persons and claiming action is not enough,” he said.
The CJP’s campaign, he said, would continue to focus on government schools and press for better infrastructure, safer access and greater accountability from elected representatives and officials.
With PTI inputs