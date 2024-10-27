Every institution can be improved, doesn't mean it is fundamentally flawed: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has said every institution can be improved, but it should not lead to a conclusion that there is something fundamentally wrong with it.

He was talking about the collegium system on Saturday during an interaction after delivering the inaugural lecture in a series organised by the Marathi daily 'Loksatta' in Mumbai.

To a question on the collegium system of appointment of Supreme Court and high court judges, the CJI said it is a federal system where the responsibility has been given to different levels of governments (both the Centre and the states) and the judiciary.

"It is a process of consultative dialogue, where consensus emerges, but at times there is no consensus, but that's part of the system. We must have the maturity to understand that this represents the strength of our system," Chandrachud said.

"I wish, we will be able to foster a greater consensus, but the point of the matter is, this is dealt with a very great level of maturity on the parts of different levels within the judiciary and different levels within the governments," he added.