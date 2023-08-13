Every time PM Modi speaks, it's a tsunami of lies: Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying every time he speaks, it is a "tsunami of lies".

The Rajya Sabha MP said this referring to the Prime Minister's recent address on the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

"Every time the PM speaks, it is a torrent of abuse, a tsunami of lies. His recent speech in Parliament made me recall what Ashis Nandy, one of India's leading scholars trained as a clinical psychologist, wrote in early 2002 in the Seminar magazine," Ramesh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.