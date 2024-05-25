"Everything over in 5 seconds": Dombivli factory worker recalls the horror

It was ‘pralay’ for five seconds and everything was over. That’s how Avdesh Kumar summed up the Thane factory blast that snuffed out almost a dozen lives. Kumar was a worker at the chemical factory where an explosion on 23 May, Thursday, injured over 60 others.

“It took only five seconds and everything was finished like pralay (cataclysm),” said Kumar, recalling the chaos and panic as metal pieces and debris flew in all directions.

Kumar spoke to the media after receiving treatment for his injuries.

“The sky was filled with flying metal pieces and glasses. It was total havoc,” said the worker, describing the devastation after a boiler exploded on Thursday at Amudan Chemicals in Dombivli MIDC area of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The factory worker said he was hit by a “flying 5 kg angle” in the back, causing profuse bleeding and excruciating pain.