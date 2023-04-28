Eviction Drive: Mob sets Manipur CM's event venue on fire

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has called for an eight-hour shutdown in Churachandpur district on Friday from 8 a.m. to protest the state government's eviction drive from the protected and reserve forests.



The ITLF in a statement said that they had submitted several memoranda to the state government expressing their grievances and apprehensions about the survey carried out by the government pertaining to reserve forests and protected forest, wetlands and wildlife, and the eviction of villagers.



On March 10, tribals organised protest rallies against the state government on this count in three districts that were also allegedly backed by Kuki militants.