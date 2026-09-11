EVM glitches, voter issues mark phase two of Rajasthan urban local body polls
Jodhpur leads turnout as polling ends with voter turnout across six municipal corporations ranging from 48.48 to 56.42 per cent
EVM-related glitches and voter issues due to name mismatches were reported at several booths across Rajasthan during the second and final phase of urban local body elections on Friday, 11 September, officials confirmed.
While the ruling BJP is confident of sweeping the elections, for the Congress a success will be a morale boost for the party cadre and leadership in Rajasthan to prepare for the next Assembly elections.
Polling began at 7.00 am for 147 urban local bodies. Among the six municipal corporations voting today, Jodhpur recorded the highest turnout by 3.00 pm at 56.42 per cent, followed by Pali (56.09 per cent), Udaipur (52.13 per cent), Kota (51 per cent), Jaipur (48.58 per cent), and Ajmer (48.48 per cent).
EVM malfunctions were reported in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Kota, and Pushkar. In Kota, polling was briefly disrupted due to a malfunctioning EVM at booth number 2 in Ward 22. Additionally, voters in blocks 3 and 3A of Ward 3 faced problems with name mismatches in the booth-level officer's (BLO) list.
Central election observer Jugal Kishore Meena and education minister and local MLA Madan Dilawar visited affected sites to address complaints. Lok Sabha speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla voted at a polling booth in Shakti Nagar, urging voters to participate in large numbers.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot cast his vote in Jodhpur’s Mahamandir area alongside family members. After voting, he criticised the BJP government, stating, “Some forces are trying to weaken the Constitution. We need to strengthen it further... people should teach them a lesson.” The BJP later filed a complaint alleging violations of the model code of conduct at the polling station where Gehlot voted.
In Jaipur, a dispute erupted at Ward 114’s polling station when supporters of an Independent candidate objected to a Congress candidate’s presence. Police intervened and restored order. Separately, protests over bogus voting allegations took place at booth number 23 in Ward 62.
Jaipur Municipal Corporation is the largest civic body in this phase, with 150 wards, 24.33 lakh voters, 2,256 polling booths, and 723 candidates.
The first phase of polling on 9 September recorded a turnout of 76.41%. Counting of votes for councillor posts is scheduled for 14 September.