EVM glitches, voter issues mark phase two of Rajasthan urban local body polls

EVM-related glitches and voter issues due to name mismatches were reported at several booths across Rajasthan during the second and final phase of urban local body elections on Friday, 11 September, officials confirmed.

While the ruling BJP is confident of sweeping the elections, for the Congress a success will be a morale boost for the party cadre and leadership in Rajasthan to prepare for the next Assembly elections.

Polling began at 7.00 am for 147 urban local bodies. Among the six municipal corporations voting today, Jodhpur recorded the highest turnout by 3.00 pm at 56.42 per cent, followed by Pali (56.09 per cent), Udaipur (52.13 per cent), Kota (51 per cent), Jaipur (48.58 per cent), and Ajmer (48.48 per cent).

EVM malfunctions were reported in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Kota, and Pushkar. In Kota, polling was briefly disrupted due to a malfunctioning EVM at booth number 2 in Ward 22. Additionally, voters in blocks 3 and 3A of Ward 3 faced problems with name mismatches in the booth-level officer's (BLO) list.