Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, 4 others get life for IB officer's murder in Delhi riots

A Delhi court on Friday, 31 July sentenced former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional sessions judge Praveen Singh pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish that the convicts were beyond the possibility of reformation.

The order was delivered in the physical presence of Hussain and the four co-convicts amid tight security. The courtroom was packed with lawyers and senior Delhi Police officials, including the Crime Branch's joint commissioner and deputy commissioner of police.

The Delhi Police had sought the death penalty for all five convicts, arguing that they had 'descended to the level of animals' in the brutal assault on Sharma.

Special public prosecutor Madhukar Pandey told the court that Sharma had been murdered with extreme brutality and that the convicts had shown him no mercy, leaving no grounds for leniency.