Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain convicted in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case

A Delhi court on Monday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh convicted Hussain, Nazim, Kazim, Javed and Anas in the case. The court was hearing proceedings against 11 accused and acquitted six others.

Hussain was found guilty of charges including murder, rioting, promoting enmity and offences related to assault and use of criminal force.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on the complaint of Sharma's father, Ravinder Kumar.

Sharma, a 26-year-old IB officer, was killed during the violence that swept parts of northeast Delhi in February 2020. His body was recovered from a drain in the Chand Bagh area, close to Hussain's house.

Sharma's family had accused the former AAP councillor of leading the mob responsible for his killing.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020.