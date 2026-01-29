Ex-Bareilly magistrate says SC stay on new UGC rules 'victory for democracy'
PCS officer says court intervention validates his protest resignation, calls regulations vague, dangerous and discriminatory
Former Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of indiscipline following his resignation, on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order staying the recently notified UGC equity regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination on university campuses, asserting that the “victory” had come through the judiciary.
The Supreme Court, while seeking responses by 19 March from the Centre and the University Grants Commission on three petitions challenging the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, observed that the framework was “prima facie vague”, could have “very sweeping consequences”, and might end up dividing society with a “dangerous impact”.
The petitions argue that the regulations narrowly define caste-based discrimination as discrimination only against Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), raising concerns over exclusion and imbalance.
Agnihotri, who resigned in protest against what he described as problematic government policies — particularly the new UGC rules — said the day marked a victory for “democracy and the soul of the nation”.
Addressing supporters in Hathras, the now suspended Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer said, “The day marked a victory for democracy and the soul of the nation. This victory has come through the judiciary.”
Earlier, while speaking in Etah, Agnihotri alleged that a well-planned conspiracy was underway to implicate him in false cases. Addressing a press conference at the Joint Press Club office in the Shaheed Park area, he said his decisions as an officer were guided by principle and not by personal considerations.
He claimed that “preparations are underway to frame him in false cases” but asserted that he would continue to raise issues of public concern despite the pressure.
Agnihotri, who has also been in the news in connection with the controversy involving Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, was accorded a warm reception by members of the Sawarn samaj (upper castes), who welcomed him with garlands in Etah.
Talking to reporters, he alleged that the mistreatment of a disciple of a Shankaracharya amounted to a grave insult to the Sanatan community, and questioned whether such behaviour could ever be considered socially acceptable.
Targeting the new UGC regulations, Agnihotri termed them discriminatory and claimed they treated members of the general category as “presumed offenders”. He expressed apprehension that the rules could lead to physical and mental harassment of students, particularly meritorious boys and girls.
He further warned that provisions allowing individuals to be summoned before committees without what he described as "a solid basis" could result in mental trauma, social stigma and even suicides.
Agnihotri also launched a sharp attack on public representatives, calling many of them “ineffective” and alleging that several lawmakers lacked even a basic understanding of legal provisions. He claimed that laws were often passed in Parliament and state assemblies without adequate debate, and levelled allegations of corruption against political leaders, demanding transparency and public accountability regarding their assets.
Referring to the UGC regulations implemented on 13 January, Agnihotri reiterated his description of them as a “black law” and said the silence of leaders from the general category raised serious questions. He also described the BJP as functioning like a corporate entity, and appealed to people across communities to unite against the law and seek answers from their elected representatives.
He said various Sawarna, Brahmin and general category organisations had extended support to him, while making it clear that he had no intention of forming or joining any political party.
Agnihotri’s suspension has triggered a major administrative and political controversy in Uttar Pradesh. According to an order issued on Monday night, he has been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate.
A 2019-batch PCS officer, Agnihotri tendered his resignation on 26 January, citing deep disagreement with government policies — especially the UGC regulations — which he claimed could foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment. Officials said Agnihotri emailed his resignation to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly district magistrate Avinash Singh.
According to the suspension order issued by special secretary Annapurna Garg the same night, Agnihotri was found prima facie guilty of indiscipline and was placed under suspension with immediate effect.
The order said disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against him, with Bareilly divisional commissioner B.S. Chaudhary appointed as the ex officio inquiry officer. It added that a separate chargesheet would be issued as part of departmental action, and that Agnihotri would remain attached to the Shamli district magistrate’s office during the pendency of the inquiry.
With PTI inputs