Ex-Bareilly magistrate says SC stay on new UGC rules 'victory for democracy'

Former Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of indiscipline following his resignation, on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order staying the recently notified UGC equity regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination on university campuses, asserting that the “victory” had come through the judiciary.

The Supreme Court, while seeking responses by 19 March from the Centre and the University Grants Commission on three petitions challenging the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, observed that the framework was “prima facie vague”, could have “very sweeping consequences”, and might end up dividing society with a “dangerous impact”.

The petitions argue that the regulations narrowly define caste-based discrimination as discrimination only against Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), raising concerns over exclusion and imbalance.

Agnihotri, who resigned in protest against what he described as problematic government policies — particularly the new UGC rules — said the day marked a victory for “democracy and the soul of the nation”.

Earlier, while speaking in Etah, Agnihotri alleged that a well-planned conspiracy was underway to implicate him in false cases. Addressing a press conference at the Joint Press Club office in the Shaheed Park area, he said his decisions as an officer were guided by principle and not by personal considerations.