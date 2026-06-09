Ex-Bengal minister Indranil Sen, wife face complaint over UNESCO name misuse

A police complaint has been lodged against former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and his wife, Madhuchanda Sen, over allegations that they misused UNESCO's name and logo to sell pre-Puja tickets and run an unauthorised commercial venture linked to Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations.

The complaint was filed at Bowbazar Police Station by Joydeep Mukherjee on behalf of an international tourism organisation. A separate representation has also been submitted to the director general of police, seeking a detailed investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, the controversy stems from activities undertaken after Kolkata's Durga Puja was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021.

Mukherjee alleged that an organisation called MassArt, headed by Madhuchanda Sen, was formed in 2022 and subsequently began commercial activities using UNESCO's name and logo without authorisation.

The complaint claims that MassArt announced the selection of 24 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata under what it described as a joint initiative with UNESCO and allegedly sold pre-Puja access tickets using UNESCO branding.