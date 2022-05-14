Ex-DHFL promoters Wadhawan brothers get bail in multi-crore scam

As per the FIR, Wadhawans were charged under sections 420, (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 120-B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with an agreement of selling flats under a project "Shubhkamna - Advert Techomes" at Noida.



Petitioners' counsel submitted that their clients are currently lodged in Mumbai Jail in another FIR related to Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) fraud case and argued there is no question of them fleeing or tampering with the evidence. On the other hand, the prosecution argued that DHFL allowed Shubhkamna Builtech Private Ltd. to divert public money and loan amounts sanctioned by DHFL to individual home buyers were routed back to DHFL through an escrow account causing wrongful gain to DHFL and wrongful loss to the home buyers.