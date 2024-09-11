Ex-RG Kar principal's wife purchased 2 properties without proper approval from Bengal govt: ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 10 September claimed that the wife of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, purchased two immovable assets without "proper approval" from West Bengal government authorities.

The federal agency alleged in a statement that it has "found" documents related to about half-a-dozen houses, flats and a farmhouse owned by the doctor couple during searches conducted against them and their "close relatives" on 6 September at seven locations in Kolkata.

Sandip Ghosh has been booked by the ED in an alleged financial irregularities linked money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR. The ex-principal came under the scanner following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on 9 August.

The ED said his wife, Dr Sangeeta Ghosh, purchased two immovable properties "without any proper approval from the state government authorities".

"Interestingly, a post facto approval was granted to Dr Sangeeta Ghosh to purchase the property by Dr Sandip Ghosh in the year 2021," it said.

During this period, Sandip Ghosh was posted as the principal of RG Kar hospital and Dr Sangeeta Ghosh was posted there as an assistant professor, it said.