Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till 23 Sept
The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates to judicial custody till 23 September
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh was on Tuesday, 10 September sent to judicial custody till 23 September by a special CBI court in the financial irregularities case.
The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates, contractors Vendors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody till 23 September.
The CBI told the court that it would seek their custody again if required.
Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on charges of financial irregularities on 2 September amid protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar MCH.
On 3 September, the court had sent him to eight days in CBI custody.
On 7 September, an officer said that Sandip Ghosh has been operating a "criminal nexus” along with the other "co-accused” for “wrongful gains”, according to initial findings of the CBI’s probe into financial irregularities at the medical establishment.
The central probe agency had also placed the findings before a special court during a hearing earlier in the week, he said.
The CBI had arrested Ghosh, two vendors, and his security person for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the state-run hospital, where the rape-murder of a young doctor has triggered nationwide protests.
