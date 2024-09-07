RG Kar case: West Bengal Medical Council suspends 3 doctors close to Sandip Ghosh

West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), on Saturday, 7 September announced the suspension of three doctors who are known to be close confidants of the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

The three doctors include the erstwhile Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of radiodiagnosis department of Burdwan Medical College, Avik De, former senior resident doctor attached to the pathology department of the same hospital, Birupaksha Biswas, and junior doctor of Midnapore Medical College & Hospital, Mustafizur Rahaman Mallick.

The common allegation against all three of them is using their closeness to Ghosh and leaders of the ruling dispensation to threaten and harass junior doctors at their respective workplaces.

On 5 September, the West Bengal Health Department announced the suspension of both Avik De and Birupaksha Biswas from state medical services.

Besides suspension De is also facing a departmental probe initiated against him.

On the other hand, the suspension order for Biswas was issued just a day after he was transferred from Burdwan Medical College in East Burdwan district to Kakdwip Sub-divisional Hospital in South 24 Parganas district.