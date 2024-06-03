Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

A Delhi court on Monday, 3 June, extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha till 3 July in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on 29 May.