Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha
The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on 29 May
A Delhi court on Monday, 3 June, extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha till 3 July in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
Special judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.
The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on 29 May.
The court also granted bail to three co-accused persons - Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh.
The three accused were charge-sheeted without being arrested during the investigation by the ED.
Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam.
The "scam" pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.
The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on 15 March. The CBI arrested her from Tihar Jail.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines