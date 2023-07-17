Excise police case: Delhi court sends businessman Dinesh Arora to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent businessman Dinesh Arora to 14 days of judicial custody in a case related to excise policy case involving former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

On expiry of his six-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, Arora was produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court.

Arora moved an interim bail plea on grounds of his wife’s ill health and an application seeking separate jail stating he be sent to that lockup where other accused of this case aren’t there.

Judge Nagpal listed Arora’s bail plea to be heard on July 25 and directed the jail authorities to keep him in a separate jail where other accused are not confined related to this case.