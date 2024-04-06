BRS leader K Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, moved a court in New Delhi on Saturday, 6 April, opposing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea that sought her interrogation in Tihar Jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

The court on Friday allowed the CBI to quiz Kavitha in Tihar. The order was passed on the plea filed by the CBI seeking the court's permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, told the court that CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing the plea "behind her back".

"I have grave apprehension that CBI may not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court," he told the court and urged it to keep the order in abeyance until Kavitha's side is heard.