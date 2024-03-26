Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded in judicial custody

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 March, sent BRS leader K Kavitha to 14-day judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek an extension of her custodial interrogation.

The BRS leader was sent to seven-day ED custody on 16 March and it was extended by three days last Saturday.

During the proceedings, Kavitha's advocate Nitesh Rana sought interim bail on the grounds of her minor son's exam.

The counsel for the ED countered the bail, saying even if interim bail is to be considered, then opportunity must be given for filing a reply.