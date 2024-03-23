ED extends custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in money laundering case

A court in New Delhi on Saturday, 23 March, extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, till 26 March.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

In its plea seeking an extension of her custodial remand by five days, the federal probe agency said Kavitha was interrogated, confronted with statements of four people and questioned based on the findings during investigation.

She was also confronted with a forensic report showing the formatting of her mobile phone data during the probe. Her cell phone data was being analysed, it said.

"During the search conducted at the premises of the arrestee (Kavitha) on 15 March, a mobile device belonging to Meka Saran (her nephew) has been seized. He was called two times to appear before the investigation. However, he has failed to appear before the investigation," the plea said.

It said the investigation in the last week revealed that Saran was involved in the transfer or utilisation of the proceeds of crime.