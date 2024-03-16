Money laundering case: Kavitha remanded in ED custody till 23 March

A Delhi court on Saturday, 16 March, sent BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till 23 March in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special judge for ED cases M K Nagpal passed the order on an application of the federal anti-money laundering agency seeking her remand.

The agency produced Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, before the special court, and sought her custody for 10 days. However, the court remanded her in ED custody only till 23 March.

While being produced before the court, Kavitha termed her arrest as illegal and said, "We will fight it (case) out in court."

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad Friday evening.