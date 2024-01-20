Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

A court here on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh until 3 February.

Both leaders — arrested in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case — were presented before special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court through video-conference on the expiry of their previously extended judicial custody.

Singh and Sisodia were not presented physically in court because of security reasons and a lack of police personnel owing to Republic Day preparations.

The court also reserved its order for 24 January on a bail application of Sarvesh Mishra, who was charged alongside Singh. In his application against the summons, Mishra claimed that since he was not arrested during the investigation by the ED, no purpose would be served by sending him to jail after the charge sheet had already been filed by the agency on completion of the probe.