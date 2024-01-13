ED issues fourth summons to Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons for the fourth time to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Saturday, 13 January.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the agency at its headquarters on 18 January, they said.

According to AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar, Kejriwal is supposed to be in Goa from January 19 to January 20 to interact with party leaders and volunteers.

The 55-year-old leader had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on January 3, saying the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the agency could not sustain the test of law, equity or justice and its "obstinacy" was tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner.

The chief minister was earlier asked to depose on 2 November and 21 December in 2023.

By issuing the fresh notice, the ED has again rejected Kejriwal's contention that the summons issued to him were "not in consonance with the law" and hence should be withdrawn.